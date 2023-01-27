The community around north Stone County is coming together to support a local volunteer firefighter and his family, who tragically lost their home to a fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, around 1 p.m.
Dylan Foster, Captain at Fire Station 24 for North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District and his wife, Amie, lost everything but the clothes off their back after a fire destroyed their home. The Fosters have three children Hayden age 13, Bryer age 8 and Finley age 5.
According to Natasha Preston, a friend of the family who has started a GoFundMe page to help the family, the Fosters are always ready to lend a hand to the community.
“They are a sweet loving caring family,” Preston said. “They love their country and all their friends and family. They give to the community a lot. He’s a volunteer firefighter and she goes out of her way to collect donations for families in need. She would give the shirt off her back, even the children would do the same. They support our soldiers and all of our police force. They are an all-around great family.”
Preston said the family is currently looking for a new place to live.
“They are looking for a cheap camper to put up; they do not have a place to live as of right now,” Preston said.
Anyone who wants to donate to help the family may do so by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/b2jvzz-house-fire-family-of-5-lost-everything or by contacting the ‘North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District’ on Facebook or call Captain Bob McCullough at (417) 229-1512.
