The city of Hollister has announced the “Mayor’s Minute”, which will serve as a way for Mayor Lamar Patton to share information about things happening within the city.
Mayor Patton recently shared his thoughts for February’s Mayor’s Minute, and those interested can expect to hear from him each month. The inaugural note from Mayor Patton can be found below.
“My first message I want to share is how proud I am to be the Mayor of Hollister, Missouri,” Patton said. “There is not a day that goes by that someone doesn’t stop and tell me how much they love our city. I get stopped in town by visitors frequently, and they will share how much they enjoy the quaint downtown setting, or how much they enjoy one of our Parks and Recreation events. They often follow that by saying, ‘Where we come from it’s just not like this.’ If you stop and think about it, many of the events we are used to, such as the longest running Municipal Hand-lit Fireworks show on July 4th, don’t happen in many places other than Hollister. I would encourage all of us to spend time with our visitors and newcomers and tell them about these wonderful events.”
Mayor Patton continued, listing some of Hollister’s upcoming events.
“One such event is our Hat-titude Ball, which focuses on our history, and the families and events that shaped our community back over 100 years ago. This event is scheduled for April 28th,” Patton said. “Participants dress in period attire, and of course wear hats. There’s even a hat rental table if you don’t have one of your own. The food is always great, prepared by the students in the Keeter Center. Another example is Revive 65 on April 22nd, where volunteers all meet Downtown and disperse to spruce up our parks and our Downing Street area. You can volunteer to plant flowers, trim trees or bushes, paint, clean etc. When we are done, we share a nice picnic lunch together. The Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt is April 8th this year. This is one of the numerous events we partner with the Hollister Chamber of Commerce. Over 10,000 Easter Eggs are placed on the Hollister High School Football field, and the thrill of watching the kids race for them is a sight to be seen.”
Patton concluded with his appreciation for the city of Hollister.
“Our City staff work hard to execute these events for the enjoyment of all,” Patton said. “I would challenge you this year, as you attend one of these, that you take it in, and remember what a special place we have, and how fortunate we all are to Get to call it home.”
The monthly Mayor’s Minute will be available in the city of Hollister’s mobile app.
“We have worked very hard on this, to ensure we can communicate with citizens and business owners, as well as members of the surrounding community,” Patton said. “Make sure to tell your friends about it, so they can download it too.”
The Hollister app can be found in mobile app stores by searching for Hollister, Missouri.
