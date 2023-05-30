The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will be featuring the art of Mary Arneson for her solo exhibit “Poetry in Paint” from June 2 to July 1, in the SMAC Art Center gallery on historic Downing Street in Hollister.
The opening reception will be held in conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk on Friday, June 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to view the exhibit, tour the private studios and enjoy complimentary refreshments. The Vintage Paris Coffee kiosk will also be on site.
Arneson’s goal with the exhibit is to capture poetry on canvas.
“Poetry is everywhere you look,” Arneson said. “Movement in the trees, movement in the water and movement in people.”
Arneson said she was inspired by a quote from Leonardo di Vinci:
“Painting is a poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is a painting that is felt rather than seen.”
The quote inspired Arneson to seek out the poetry in nature and capture it on canvas, so that it is both seen and felt. Arneson, a self-taught artist who lives on a ridge in the Ozark Mountains north of Forsyth, draws inspiration from the many species of birds and wildlife which surround her. She paints what she sees, feels and loves; all aspects of nature.
Each month during their exhibits, SMAC highlights one of the many local non-profit organizations that serves the area. This month, SMAC is drawing attention to the Branson Humane Society, which aids in the alleviating of distress and suffering of animals, and promotes humane treatment through protection, placement and public education.
For more information about the Southern Missouri Arts Connection, visit www.smac-art.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.