The Taneyhills Library in Branson, is hosting an art class for kids.
Registration is open for the STUDIO ART I for KIDS class, which will take place at the library’s Stanley & Elaine Ball Technology Room on Tuesdays from April 11 through May 2, from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m.
The class, a four week program, is for children ages 10 to 17, with a limit of eight students. The cost for the class is $35.
The class will be taught by George Chapman. Chapman will teach the basics of studio art and students will paint.
Registration is required. To register, call the Circulation Desk at 417-334-1418 or enroll online at www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org.
