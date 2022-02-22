College of the Ozarks participated in a virtual prom night experience for people with special needs on Friday, Feb. 11.
College of the Ozarks participated in the 8th annual Night to Shine event, in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation. According to a press release from C of O, the prom night experience, centered on God’s love and celebrating people with special needs, was held by host churches and organizations around the world simultaneously through a unique, semi-virtual event.
The 8th annual event included all the traditional prom elements; music, prom favors, and messages from special guests. The evening concluded with every guest being crowned king or queen of the prom.
C of O students prepared gift bags for guests containing crowns and tiaras, glow necklaces, corsages, and more. Bags for caretakers filled with coffee, chocolate, and Chick-fil-A gift cards were also provided. All items were delivered to the participating organizations prior to the event.
“Our goal is to make them feel like they’re VIPs,” College of the Ozarks Community Service Coordinator Lori Simmons said. “We just really want them to feel special and be reminded that they are loved, important, and perfectly made by God.”
Night to Shine was launched in 2015 by the Tim Tebow Foundation with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February of 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs. In 2021, due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually for the first time. This year’s event was also held virtually.
Area agencies participating with C of O for Night to Shine included:
- Barnabas Prep
- Linkability
- Chances of Stone County
- New Hope Development/Cedar Creek Coffee
“Night to Shine looked different this year, but we still did everything we could to make it special,” Simmons said. “These kings and queens look forward to Night to Shine all year long. As followers of Christ, we know that these kings and queens are fearfully and wonderfully made. It is our goal to make them feel like the loved and valued people who God created them to be.”
As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation provided C of O and the other world wide hosts with infrastructure and support to execute the virtual event. In addition to supporting the special event, the foundation also offered ongoing special needs ministry resources through Shine On.
For more information on Night to Shine visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.
