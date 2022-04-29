Reeds Spring School District honored staff at their inaugural Excellence Awards Banquet.
The banquet was held on Saturday, April 9, at the Chateau on the Lake. During the event the district recognized the Teacher of the Year, Staff Member of the Year, and staff members who are retiring this year. The district also gave the Service to Education Award to Life360 Community Services for providing daily snacks to students.
Special education teacher, Nick Wilson, was recognized for his ability to connect with students and staff. Wilson received the Reeds Spring School District’s Teacher of the Year Award.
“What makes him special is his dedication to his job,” Paraprofessional Lorna Williams said. “To the students, to the parents, to the staff. He’s always willing to go above and beyond and always does it with a great attitude.”
Wilson teaches special education at Reeds Spring Elementary School. His job requires him to work with students in multiple rooms and in multiple grade levels, so it’s a challenge to make sure the needs of all of his students are met.
“He does not see their disabilities, he sees their abilities,” Speech-Language Pathology Coordinator Julie Wutke said. “He works very hard to challenge the kids, but he’s also compassionate and loving and embraces each kid for who they are.”
Reeds Spring Elementary School Principal Laura Weber said Wilson is one of the most compassionate people she knows.
“Everything he says and does is genuine,” Weber said. “I can’t think of another person who is more deserving of this recognition.”
Receiving the Reeds Spring School District’s Staff Member of the Year Award was administrative assistant at Reeds Spring Primary School, Teresa Dahms. Dahms is the first person many students and parents see when they enter primary school.
“She has the most caring heart,” Instructional Coach Hillary Mchan said. “When I think of world-class, I think of her.”
Dahms has been praised for her ability to ease the fears of parents, especially those who are sending their children to school for the first time.
“They want to feel comfortable leaving their five or six-year-old here, so I’ve been in that place, and I want to assure them that we’re going to take the very best care of them,” Dahms said.
Dahms has demonstrated such expertise at her job, the district has often asked her to train other administrative assistants.
“She’s made an Impact district-wide,” Reeds Spring Primary School Principal Karen Murray said. “That is a special thing.”
The district honored four Reeds Spring School District staff members who plan to retire at the end of the school year. Combined, they have 77 years of experience with the district.
The retirees honored were:
- Ron Caudill - Auto Tech instructor at Gibson Technical Center
- Keith Cook - Custodian at Gibson Technical Center
- Steve Davis - Paraprofessional at Gibson Technical Center
- Rocky Dotson - Bus Driver and mechanic
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
