Hollister Winter Winds and Winter Guard performed at the Mid Continent Color Guard Association championships in Ozark on Saturday, April 1, winning the Scholastic A Winds championship.
Hollister Winter Guard received a superior rating completing a perfect season, with all performances at the highest rating in Cadet Class. Hollister Winter Winds was named the MCCGA Gold Medalist in the winds division, placing first. It is the group’s 5th championship win at the MCCGA Competition.
The group, headed by Hollister School District’s Band Director Nathan Spurling, has seen a lot of success in recent years. Spurling attributes it to the willingness of students to work hard.
“What a tradition our students and alumni have created with this fun and unique activity,” Spurling said. “And not a single minute of class time used to work in any of this. Six hours of rehearsal per week and two weekend camps. I am so proud of our kids and blessed with an awesome staff!”
Assistant Band Director Josh Janes also weighed in on the group’s success.
“Our students have had an amazing season that has cultivated excellence in music performance,” Janes said. “But there’s excellence in everything our Tiger band members do. We are especially grateful for our amazingly supportive admin, parents and community that have given us everything.”
Winter Winds and Guard will perform a local show on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. during Hollister Fine Arts Night at Hollister High School.
