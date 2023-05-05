A Kimberling City business quacks on with new owners at the helm.
Father and son duo Troy and Michael Wiseman purchased Duckees Drive-Thru Liquor Store, located at 12042 State Hwy 13 in Kimberling City, in April. Since the purchase they have been busy upgrading and making changes to the store.
Michael Wiseman told Branson Tri-Lakes News the pair want to make Duckees a local destination.
“We’re excited to be a part of the Stone County community and bring more to Duckees than just liquor,” Michael said. “We’re planning on having food and merchandise, and even things for kids. We just want Duckees to be a destination stop for the visitors of Stone County, but also the place where locals come; whether it’s for a quick lunch or to get their liquor all conveniently available with our drive-through. People can order not only liquor through the drive-through, but one of the things we are adding is food service in-store that can be picked up through the drive-through. Kimberling City doesn’t have a drive-through restaurant, like a fast food restaurant, so we felt this was a good fit for us to expand into and also help the community out by offering them a drive thru option.”
Some of the new products added to the business include hot food: pizza, hot dogs, and nachos. Michael said the pair would look into adding more food options if there is a demand for it by locals. Also a frozen drink machine will be added inside and outside in the drive thru. The plan is to add some lake merchandise such as; shirts, coolers, tumbler cups, koozies, shot glasses, wine glasses in the near future.
“We will start carrying cigars here soon,” Michael said.
When they purchased Duckees, the Wisemans both said it was important to them to keep the previous owner’s staff on.
“We are keeping all the current staff on board, and the manager Bayleigh,” Michael said. “Bayleigh is wonderful and she was the one who made us aware of the opportunity at Duckees. The staff, which was already in place, are great and we didn’t want to change that part of the business.”
“Customer service is key to what we want to do at Duckees,” Troy said. “The staff is a great asset and we know they offer great customer service.”
Duckees offers a few discount days for locals and military.
“On Sundays we do a 5% local discount and 5% for military on Mondays,” Michael said. “Also something else we can add in there we do offer discounts on bulk orders for wine and liquors. We do offer custom orders for wines and liquors that we do not carry, if someone wants something particular.”
Michael said he and his father are both excited to open a business in Stone County and look forward to getting involved with the community.
“We own other businesses in the area and saw a great opportunity to invest into the great community of Stone County, Kimberling City with all the growth in the area! We’re excited to be a part of a great community that supports each other with its citizens and fellow local business owners,” Michael said. “We plan on having Duckees more involved with local events and are excited to be a part of the 50th Birthday event for Kimberling City. We are looking into meeting some other small business owners and maybe partnering with them in the future. ”
Duckees will host their ribbon cutting and a public open house on Wednesday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Our grand ribbon cutting ceremony and public open house will be fun,” Michael said. “We will have some finger foods, and giveaways that day, too. It will be a good chance for those who know Duckees to come see what we have done and meet us. Also if someone has never been to Duckees, we invite them to come out and see what we offer. We are more than just a drive-thru liquor store.”
Both Michael and Troy said they have been loving working together with Duckees.
“It is a real family business,” Michael said. “Not only do I get to do this with my dad, but my wife is involved as well. She has been helping a lot. Our goal is for this to be something my kids can take over when they grow up.”
For more information visit duckeesdrivethru.com.
