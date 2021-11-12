Veterans Day Parade 1.jpg

On the eleventh month, of the eleventh day, at the eleventh hour, the 89th Annual Branson Veterans Day Parade commenced in downtown Branson.

Led by Parade Grand Marshal, Brig. Gen. James Schreffler, an Associate Professor of Military Science at College of the Ozarks, more than 66 different organizations took part in this year’s parade. 

The parade featured nine high school marching bands and around 25 veterans groups, as well as a variety of sports cars, Boy Scout Troops and many more.

A recording of the parade in its entirety is available for viewing for free HERE on the Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook Page. 

