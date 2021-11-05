Kimberling City has their new police chief.
Kimberling City swore in Todd Lemoine as police chief during their Tuesday Nov. 2, Board of Aldermen meeting.
The city is hosting a Meet and Greet for its incoming police chief on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the City Hall Community Center, located at 34 Kimberling Blvd.
Kimberling City invites citizens, business owners and visitors to attend to meet the new Kimberling City Chief of Police, according to a press release from Kimberling City.
According to the release, Lemoine,his Springfield, Missouri native spouse, and their family moved to the Kimberling City area a few months ago from New Orleans, Louisiana. In Louisiana he served as the Director of the Protection Division and Antiterrorism Officer to the United States Marine Forces Reserve Command.
Lemoine retired from the United States Marine Corp at the pinnacle rank of Sergeant Major. He started his law enforcement career in 1992 in the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he held various positions. After leaving St. Bernard Parish, Lemoine held various positions with the Marine Forces Reserve Protection Division. In 2016 and in 2020, Lemoine was named the Senior Government Civilian of the Year.
For more information visit ckcmo.com.
