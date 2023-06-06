Three local students received scholarships from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood Chapter IB of Branson.
Kloey Alms of Branson, Anna Thomason of Branson, and McKayla McGeough of Hollister all received $750 scholarships from the Branson Chapter IB.
“We wish these young ladies successful college careers and bright futures,” P.E.O. Chapter IB Member Sheryl Schiller said. “P.E.O. exists to be a source of encouragement and support for women to realize their potential in whatever worthwhile endeavor they choose. True to the mission of promoting educational opportunities for women, education continues to be the primary philanthropy of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. One of the ways Chapter IB in Branson encourages women is to provide local scholarships.”
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a U.S.-based international women’s organization of about 230,000 members, with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.
For more information visit peointernational.org.
