The Hollister High School Blue Harmony Show Choir has recently been hard at work, traveling to participate in various competitions.
The show choir took second place in Joplin at the In The Spotlight Show Choir Competition on Saturday, Feb. 4. On Saturday, Feb. 11, they traveled to Harrisonville to perform their show, “See Me in a Crown.” They took second place in the competition, making two weeks in a row the choir brought home a trophy. Sophomore Kate Heard was named the best female soloist for the competition.
The choir, under the direction of Lauren Reedy, will have a week off from competition as they prepare to travel to the Carthage Soundfest on Saturday, Feb. 25.
