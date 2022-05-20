The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a free program at Eiserman Park designed to introduce families to fishing.
Families will have a chance to take lessons with the MDC’s Discover Nature Fishing program at Eiserman Park, located at 201 Compton Drive in Branson, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to a press release from the MDC. This event is open to ages 7 and up. All children ages 7 through 15 years must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program.
This program provides the following free instructional sessions and lessons, which are designed to help kids and families gain skills and confidence to enjoy fishing:
- Lesson 1: Equipment, casting, proper fish handling
- Lesson 2: How to tie a knot and bait a hook
According to the release, fishing is a great way to connect families with the outdoors. It’s a great tool to introduce children to healthier lifestyles and it’s a good activity for strengthening family bonds.
MDC Community Education Assistant Jeanell Stockton will be the instructor for this program.
Stockton will show participants how to properly and safely cast a spincast fishing rod. She will also talk about the parts of a fishing rod, how to fasten basic fishing tackle, and how to properly handle and release a fish. All fishing equipment needed for these sessions will be provided.
These sessions are designed for families, but it’s important to note each participant must register individually. People can register for this program at mdc.mo.gov.
