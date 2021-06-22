The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District had a busy Saturday as firefighters were called to two fires within 30 minutes of each other.
A boat with two occupants was reported on fire near Point 14 at Table Rock Lake / Cape Fair Marina at 4:41 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, according to a press release from the SSCFPD.
At 5 p.m. SSCFPD Fire Boat and Missouri State Highway Water Patrol units were on scene and extinguished the fire that was located near the engine of the boat. No injuries were reported.
At 5:19 p.m. the same day, a call came in about a structure fire at Coney Island near Branson West. The call reported a mobile home was ablaze, with flames showing.
Fire Boat 6160 was already on the water and heading to the scene. Fire Boat 6160 set up at Rice Camp at 5:28 p.m. At 5:31 p.m. a second alarm was requested with the command reports that the fire was 10% involved. The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 6:01 p.m. and units enroute were canceled, according to the release.
