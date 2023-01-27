Nine Reeds Spring High School students earned dual-credit scholarships from the Reeds Spring School Foundation.
Emilee Dees, Olivia Giebler, Madison Langston, Thomas McGuane, Marrin McKoy, Elizabeth Parrish, Shane Pearson, Madeline Peck, and Madison Sieg all received a scholarship up to $500 to cover dual-credit courses. The Reeds Spring High School offers its students the chance to get ahead on college credits by partnering with area colleges.
Dual-credit courses allow students to earn both high school and college credits. This helps save them money because dual-credit courses at Reeds Spring High School cost much less than a regular college course.
Currently the Reeds Spring High School offers 11 dual-credit courses. It offers five courses through its partnership with Missouri State including; College American History, College World History, College Music Theory, Precalculus and Calculus. Through OTC the school offers Biology 100 and Anatomy and Physiology. Southwest Baptist University has also partnered with the school to offer English 110/210, Political Science, College Psychology and College Sociology.
The Reeds Spring School Foundation’s mission is to promote and enhance excellence in education and student success by providing financial support for scholarships, student enrichment opportunities, and unique classroom experiences.
