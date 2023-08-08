A member of the Crane R-III School Board of Education completed training in several areas of importance.
Recently, Crane R-III School District Board of Education Member John Kaleb Brosseau traveled to Bolivar to take part in school board training sessions sponsored by the Missouri Association of Rural Education.
Specific topics included in the training sessions were: Establishment of the Board and Responsibilities; The Effective Board Member; Public School Laws of Missouri (including the Missouri Open Meetings and Record Law); School Policies; School Finance; Assessment of Students and the Local School District; Information about Preventing the Sexual Abuse of Children; Emergency Preparedness, Safety, and Security of Schools and District Long Range Planning (CSIP).
According to Missouri State law, Senate Bill 380 ‘The Outstanding Schools Act of 1993,’ all newly elected/appointed school board members must complete at least 18.5 hours of orientation and training within the first year of their appointment. Training is only provided by organizations who have received approval by the State Board of Education.
To learn more about the Missouri Association of Rural Education visit www.moare.com.
