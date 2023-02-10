The Taneyhills Community Library is hosting a presentation on the history of the area.
The ‘History of the Ozarks’ will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Stanley & Elaine Ball Tech Room, inside the library, from noon to 1 p.m. The presentation will be presented by Curtis Copeland and is free to the public, with a limit of 25 participants. Pre-registration is encouraged.
During the presentation, Copeland will discuss the Ozarks through the history of a network of artists. In the pre-WWII era, in the tiny community of Day, a unique network of friends formed with artist and illustrator Rose O’Neill, the creator of the Kewpie Doll, as its leader. This group of friends included a regionalist artist, a folklorist, a poet, a radio personality, a novelist, and a tour guide.
Each of these individuals had their own “artistic way,” and some could even be described as “socially unconventional” and, in some cases, controversial. One common theme of this group of creative friends was their love for the Ozarks.
The presentation will offer brief biographical information about each individual in this circle of friends. The presentation will also cover how each individual’s literary or artistic contributions helped to establish a culture of nostalgic interest and a romanticized image of the Ozarks.
To register or for more information call the library at 417-334-1418.
