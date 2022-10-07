The Merriam Woods Police Department has been designated as part of the national Purple Heart Trail system as a Purple Heart Agency.
The Trail is a system of roads, highways, bridges, organizations, and monuments to honor the men and women who have been awarded a purple heart. The goal is to create a visual reminder of the sacrifices made by those wounded in service of our nation.
The designation for the Merriam Woods Police Department means their officers will be looking for ways to honor Purple Heart recipients who live in and visit the community.
“I felt it important that as the city and the police department move forward, we take an active role in honoring some of the most important members of the community,” Police Chief Nathan Lewis told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “For me, it was very important to acknowledge the many men and women in our community, especially our immediate community, that have given and sacrificed so much for this great country. Having family members that have served and are currently serving in the Armed Forces, I felt like this was a great way to further connect with the community in which we serve while honoring and paying tribute to those who have done just that. My hope is that this will allow community members another way to engage with each other, finding that they have much more in common with their neighbors than they would have before.”
The trail originates in Mt. Vernon, Virginia, at a monument near the burial place of President George Washington. There are designated sections of the trail in 45 states and Guam.
“The official proclamation for the city is scheduled to be read at the next board meeting on October 11, 2022 at City Hall,” Lewis said. “The meeting will start at 6PM. Recipients of the Purple Heart, Families of Recipients, Active Service Members/Veterans are encouraged and welcome to attend.”
Other Purple Heart communities in the Ozarks include Branson, Branson West, Kimberling City, Forsyth, Hollister, and Galena, along with both Stone and Taney counties honored as Purple Heart counties.
Organizations who are part of the system other than the Merriam Woods police department include the Springfield and St. Louis Cardinals, and Kansas City Royals.
