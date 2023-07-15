A woman in Stone County was killed after a tree fell on her camper during a storm the evening of Friday, July 14.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said the camper was located at the Old 86 Campground, on the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake.
The storm left some area residents without power through the night, as it made its way through the region. Property damage from high winds and trees or limbs falling was also reported and posted by many on social media.
Branson Tri-Lakes News will update, as more information is provided.
