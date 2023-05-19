Four Reeds Spring High School seniors won’t have to worry about student debt after college.
Madison Sieg, Mariah Geniuk, Leah Wyatt, and Brithny Saucedo-Longoria have each received a Hagan Scholarship, which is worth up to $60,000 over four years.
Wyatt expressed her gratitude for the scholarship.
“With this, I am able to achieve my dreams and continue my education without the worry of debt,” Wyatt said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!”
Sieg said the scholarship has lifted some stress off her over the cost of college.
“The Hagan Scholarship has given me the opportunity that I never thought was possible,” Sieg said. “I am now able to graduate debt-free and I am so incredibly grateful! The Hagan Foundation has set me up for a successful future and without it, I don’t know where I would be.”
According to the Hagan Scholarship Foundation, recipients are high-achieving, goal-driven students in need of financial assistance in order to attend college.
Sieg plans to attend Missouri State University and study entrepreneurship. Geniuk also plans to attend MSU to study special education. Wyatt plans to attend the University of Missouri to study psychology. Saucedo-Longoria plans to attend MSU and study accounting.
