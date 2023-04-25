From the White River Leader: Wednesday, July 7, 1965
Rockaway Beach made the metropolitan newspaper headlines and the national TV news early this week following a riot by over 2,000 young people which started about midnight, Saturday.
Cause of the riot was attributed to a single incident, the arrest of a drunken motorcycle rider by the Rockaway Beach police, but observers at the scene said the street-full crowd had been blasphemous and unruly for several hours.
At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the Taney County Sheriff’s office was advised that the mob of 16 to 25 year olds was pilfering and rioting. Neighboring county sheriffs and the State Highway Patrol were alerted and a total of 77 officers converged at Rockaway.
As they arrived, they became targets for attack and were showered with firecrackers, cherry bombs, bottles, cans and rocks. Deputy Bill Sisco received firecracker burns on an arm and leg. Sheriff Lyman Cardwell’s rear car window was broken. Trooper Bob Ashhurst’s patrol car was dented. Rockaway officer Jess Marler’s car was overturned.
An unidentified person was firing a shotgun and four men received superficial buckshot wounds. Many businesses suffered window and sign damage. Cockrells Store lost over $200 in merchandise to looters and had counters damaged. Three windows and a door were broken at Willis’ Gift Shop and one window display was emptied. Blood was found on the broken window and on the sidewalk below.
Missiles were thrown from car tops, rooftops or any vantage point. Officers were pushed and pummeled. The crowd shouted and swirled and ran from one crash of broken glass to another.
Officers estimate 90 percent of the rioters were male. Many wore sweat shirts with fraternity insignia. Many others wore locally purchased shirts bearing the legend, “I raised hell in Rockaway Beach.”
Slowly the crowd began to obey orders and clear the streets. Arrests clarified who was in command.
A motel owner appealed to the sheriff to control the situation in his units. Officers paired off into teams and with owners’ permission and lists of registered guests, searched rooms and cabins. The things found were described by one deputy as “sickening”.
One unit yielded eight boys and one girl. Another one bed unit contained 40 persons, mostly boys. Another held four girls and one boy. A nude girl and a nude man were found in sexual intercourse behind a cabin. To the arresting officer she said, “I don’t see anything wrong with it.”
Rockaway Beach citizens volunteered cars and trucks to transport the prisoners to the courthouse at Forsyth. The jail soon was filled and the courtroom and courthouse patio were filled and guarded. The estimated total was 150 plus.
By 6 a.m. Sunday, Magistrate Judge Clifford Crouch and his deputy June Reynolds began trying cases. The judge and prosecuting attorney Peter Rea, who had personally observed the Rockaway Beach scene since 9:30 p.m. Saturday, carefully advised each subject of his rights and solemnly charged him with a crime against the state of Missouri. Rea’s secretary, Mrs. Helen McNabb, assisted him.
Bellyaching, insults and back talk were issued by the prisoners while they were held in custody, but before the court they seemed to feel the strength and dignity of the law.
One hundred twenty-six convictions were made by mid afternoon. All pleaded guilty. Some were dismissed for lack of evidence. Charges included public drunkenness, peace disturbance, possession of intoxicants by minors, resisting an officer and careless and reckless driving. Fines for possession were the minimum, $50. Others ranged from $5. Jail sentences were imposed in a few cases and most of these were paroled.
Principal areas represented among the offenders was St. Louis, Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka, St. Joseph and a sprinkling of other cities were listed among addresses.
In mid afternoon Sunday, the Rockaway beachfront was again full of young people. They walked the street and gathered in groups between the parked cars. Some were drinking beer. All wore an expectant and defiant air.
The sheriff and prosecuting attorney began planning their defense. Calls for help went out on the radio. By evening 126 officers were on the scene. Among the participating units were the Missouri State Highway Patrol; sheriff’s departments of Taney, Stone, Barry, Greene, Christian, Douglas, Barton, Ozark, Webster, Dade and Lawrence Counties; sheriff’s posses from Barry, Stone and Taney Counties; the Aurora and Forsyth Police departments; the Branson Auxiliary Police; the Conservation Commission; and ten men of the Springfield REACT organization. The Greene County Canine Patrol sent dogs and three handlers.
Trouble in major form did not come. The situation was very tense. The crowd heckled and threatened that help for them was coming from as far away as Chicago. Officers patrolled the street and kept traffic moving.
At 1:00 a.m. Monday, the streets were cleared. Malingerers were arrested. 60 cases were tried Monday morning. The roads to Rockaway were blocked and traffic was kept out until 6:00 a.m. The exodus of the Fourth of July holiday crowd began Monday and by Tuesday the city was very quiet.
Sheriff Cardwell said that he does not anticipate further trouble of this kind in Rockaway Beach until the traditionally big Labor Day weekend. Special precautions will be taken then, he said.
Mayor Roy Coward of Rockaway Beach said that Cardwell and his deputies, Bill Sisco and Jerry Jenkins, the Highway Patrol and the officers of all the counties did a marvelous job. He said that all the citizens of Rockaway owe them a real vote of thanks.
Cardwell, too, expressed his gratitude to the officers who left their regular posts to assist in the emergency. He also wanted to recognize the local people who volunteered their assistance. These include his posse; the Forsyth Police Department, Austin Gimlin, Joe Coy, Jim Breshears, Charlie Tinker and Clum McGrath; Herman Roehrs of the Missouri Water Patrol; eight men of the Conservation Commission; and Forsyth citizens, John Glenn, Galus Housman, George Blankenship, Norman Combs, Jack Davidson, Max Gideon and Brent McCormick.
