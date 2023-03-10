The Hollister Schools Foundation recently awarded a Greg Davis Literacy Grant check for $600 to Hollister School District’s ESL Coordinator Marta Nangle.
The grant was established in memory of late Hollister teacher Greg Davis, to make an impact on the school and classrooms in regard to literacy and the promotion of reading.
In her grant application, Nangle expressed her desire for students to be able to become proficient in multiple languages.
“I am seeking funds through this grant to purchase bilingual books for all levels of students,” Nangle wrote. “These books (with Spanish and English text together) allow students to read age-appropriate books of interest which assist students in becoming more proficient in both languages.”
The Hollister Schools Foundation, originally established in 2009, is committed to the goal of breaking down barriers to learning for students through partnerships and programs which serve the needs of the whole child. To learn more about the Hollister Schools Foundation, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.