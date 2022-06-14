The public is invited to a night under the stars to take in the works of local artists and writers at the annual State of the Ozarks Writers Artists Night on Saturday, June 18.
According to the SOTO website, Writers Artists Night is an opportunity for people to exercise their creativity in collaboration with each other as a form of self-expression. The event will take place at Chad A. Fuqua City Park in Hollister from 6 to 10 p.m.
State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston told Branson Tri-Lakes News the event, which is the longest running for SOTO, is a night of profound expression of emotion and creativity.
“Our goal is to showcase writers and artists and encourage collaboration of a variety of forms,” Heston said. “It definitely works. We’ve continued to refine the events over the years, and I believe we’ve gotten better and better at it. And then after all the pieces have been collected, everything has been brought together.
Writers Artists Night pairs original works by writers with regional artists. Writers submit their original works to SOTO, who then asks each artist to create an original piece “inspired in some way” by the written word. This inspiration may be as literal or as figurative as the artist chooses, states the website. Written works are considered based heavily on the following criteria: clarity, contemplation, humor, word choice, emotional conveyance, and writing structure.
“This is an opportunity for regional writers and regional artists to collaborate and share their work in a unique way,” Heston said. “In order to do that, each year I collect submitted original written pieces, which are 1200 words or less. I share those words with regional artists who are asked to create an original art piece inspired in some way by those written words.”
Heston said he does not expect artists to illustrate the words, but wants artists to become inspired by the words to create something of their own imagination.
“It is so important they (artists) understand that I’m not demanding illustration. I’m asking them simply to be creative and there are very few rules on the way they can be inspired,” Heston said. “It is very easy for artists to jump to a conclusion that we’re constricting their creativity, but we ask them to understand how this really works. The process of how this works, we really want them to be as literal or as abstract as they want. I’m just asking them to have their starting point to be something within the written word.”
During the event, authors and artists will be asked to present their work as collaborative pairs before the audience. After the event, the pieces will be featured in the SOTO Online Magazine over the next year and also included in an original book created for the event.
Local artists and writers who have taken part in the annual event describe the night as a great way to celebrate the local talents.
“State of the Ozarks Writers Artists Night is a highlight of the year for me,” local artist Mary Anderson said on the SOTO website. “The artist gets to interpret the writing. And the best part is we get to present our creative endeavors before a live audience which makes us all stars for the evening!”
“It’s a great way to meet other local writers and artists,” local artist Lacey Finchum stated on the website. “There is just so much talent around here!”
Heston said he hopes members of the community come out to support the regional artists and writers.
“Everyone is invited to come together for this showing. Of course, the writer and artist collaborative pairs and their friends and family are in attendance, and the community as a whole is invited to come.” Heston said. Bring blankets, bring lawn chairs, bring mosquito repellent and come out for the event. It is a laid back event. It’s not like black tie event, it is a come out to enjoy art and enjoy stories night. The writers get the opportunity, if they want, to get up and read their pieces to showcase their words. Then the art is set out. I mean it’s such a great kind of laid back artists night.”
Heston said the collaboration can have an emotional response not just from the artists and writers but from the audience as well.
“People’s faces light up when they hear these pieces. When a writer and artist meet on stage for the first time and become emotional and start crying because of the art that was created,” Heston said. “The way a piece impacts them, it’s just a very different experience. It is different from any other event that I’ve never been to or ever hosted. I like to say it is the best of what we do at SOTO. Writers Artists Night is an incredibly important but very simple intimate event. It’s very inclusive. A lot of times people are afraid to go to gallery openings, because they’re afraid they are not going to fit in, especially around this area. This is a very inclusive event, because anyone could be there. Anybody can listen and enjoy and they are all welcome.”
For more information visit stateoftheozarks.net/showcase.
