The Reeds Spring High School recently purchased new books for its students thanks to a grant.
The school received a $3,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to buy books. The majority of the books purchased will be used by freshman English classes, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants funding to support literacy and education initiatives.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
