A sweet spot on Indian Point offers customers baked treats, ice cream creations, coffee classics and specialties. Bino’s Ice Cream and Coffee, located at 1056 Indian Point Road in Indian Point, had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, June 26.
Owner Fidel Gomez adds Bino’s Ice Cream and Coffee to the list of restaurants he owns in the area.
“I am passionate about the food industry with three facilities in the area,” Gomez said. “Little Hacienda in Branson, Little Hacienda in Hollister, Shady Taco, and now Bino’s Ice Cream and Coffee.”
Bino’s was originally opened in August last year but closed down after the holidays. They reopened on May 25, according to their Facebook page.
Bino’s offers inside seating and patio seating with umbrellas. The shop is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Gomez said since reopening in May, they have been doing well and have seen lots of customers. Gomez said customers should expect a clean place with good service and a great product, including several flavors of ice cream and coffee creations when they visit.
“You can expect the same great quality at Bino’s Ice Cream and Coffee as you do our other great brands,” Gomez said.
Bino’s customers can choose from a wide variety of flavors of ice cream and toppings to create custom cones.
“We have 12 different flavors of ice cream,” Gomez said. “People can add all kinds of topping to them and make delicious cones.”
Bino’s offers classic coffee drinks like lattes, macchiatos, mochas, americanos, cappuccinos and espresso shots, as well as several coffee specialities.
“One of the especiality is called the affogato,” Gomez said. “It is our speciality. It is very popular in Italy. It is fresh espresso over vanilla bean ice cream. It tastes delicious and I think Bino’s is the only place in the area that makes that.”
The affogato is made with fair trade organic Guatemalan espresso from Table Rock Coffee Roasters poured over a choice of vanilla bean, vanilla, chocolate or coffee flavored ice cream, according to their Facebook page. Gomez said Bino’s likes to keep things local as much as possible, which is why they use coffee roasted in the Ozarks.Gomez recommends the Cuban coffee for the morning coffee drinker.
“We have the delicious Cuban coffee. It is espresso with sugar,” Gomez said. “The first thing in the morning, it will wake you up for sure.”
Gomez, who has been in the restaurant industry for the last 25 years, said he wanted to create something unique in the area.
“I love the food industry so this idea of a coffee and ice cream shop was attractive to me,” Gomez said. “People are always looking for desserts and I think ice cream is a good thing in this area for locals and tourists. Nobody else in Indian Point has an ice cream and coffee shop. I found the right building and I really wanted to do something different.”
Bino’s also offers an assortment of baked goods, smoothies, flavored lemonades and freshly squeezed juice.
Visit ‘Bino’s Ice Cream and Coffee’ on Facebook or Instagram @binos.cafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.