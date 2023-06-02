The Hollister School District honored faculty and staff retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 during a district reception on Wednesday, May 10.
Retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year are Nancy Beckman (teacher), Donna Bonnell and Patty Norris (administrative assistants), Vickie Daniels (assistant principal), Melissa Smither (after-school programming), Jim Floyd (custodian and bus driver), Robyn Gillum (bus driver), and Marta Nangle (ELL coordinator).
During the reception, guests honored the retirees with gifts and cards, and shared memories and well wishes. Each retiree was provided a Missouri State Resolution from Representative Brian Seitz’s office.
For more about the Hollister School District, www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
