A new Missouri law now gives abuse survivors added protection.
Senate Bill 71, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, Sen. Elaine Gannon and Sen. Holly Rehder, was signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons on Tuesday, June 29. It adds provisions to current laws dealing with protective orders, stalking and other civil proceedings in the state. It will go into effect on Saturday, Aug. 28.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 41.8% of Missouri women and 35.2% of Missouri men experience intimate partner physical violence, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. In 2018, 45,548 incidents of domestic violence were reported to Missouri law enforcement.
In 2018, there were 89 reported domestic violence-related homicides, comprising 11.47% of all Missouri homicides.
Provisions for protective orders have been modified with the new bill.
Under the current law, a court may issue an order of protection after a hearing for at least 180 days and not exceeding one year. If a person wants to extend their order of protection they have to re-petition the court.
Crisis Center of Taney County Executive Director Becky Vermeire said under current laws ,victims of abuse and stalking have to appear in court in the county in which they reside to get a protective order.
Vermeire said the current process can work against many who have fled their abusers because the abuser will then have the general location of their victim.
“If you were away from your abuser and the abuser didn’t know where you were, now your abuser knows exactly where you are,” Vermeire said.
Under the new act, if the court finds a respondent poses a serious danger to the physical or mental health of the petitioner or a minor household member, the protective order may be renewed automatically.
The protective order shall be valid for at least two years — up to 10 years — and may extend up to the life of the respondent.
Vermeire said this will relieve the anxiety a survivor feels knowing they will come face-to-face with their abuser every six months.
“You can watch the cycle where a victim is awarded an order of protection, and for the first six months, you can see that exhale — that sigh of relief — because they have the order in place,” Vermeire said. “Around that six-month mark, when they know it is about to expire, victims start looking over their shoulders again because they know that safety net is being taken away.
The way protection orders are maintained and entered into databases has changed.
Under the current law, the county clerk issues a copy of any order of protection to the local law enforcement agency the same day it is granted, and the information is entered into Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES).
Under the new act, there is an extra step to make the order viewable nationwide. Local law enforcement willenter the information into MULES within 24 hours and MULES will forward that information to the National Crime Information Center. This makes the order viewable in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
Vermeire said making the changes to the length of orders and placing them into a national system allows survivors the freedom to move out of an area making it more difficult for their abuser to find them.
“If a survivor was in Taney County and the judge ordered an order of protection that was a lifetime order, the victim could decide to move, and the abuser would not know where their victim moved to,” Vermeire said. “The order would stay in place for their lifetime no matter where they lived.”
Stalking related to the issuance of protective orders has been redefined to include the use of technology.
The new act widens the legal definition of stalking to include acts where the stalker directly, indirectly, or through a third party follows, monitors, observes, threatens, or communicates to a person by any action, method, or device.
Under current law, stalking is defined as a pattern of conduct composed of two or more direct acts over a period of time that serves no legitimate purpose which may include:; following the person, unwanted communication or unwanted contact.
The expanded definition allows victims to bring evidence of stalking via technology including GPS devices, social media and more during protective order hearings.
Vermeire said protective orders can mean life or death to survivors of abuse and stalking.
“What we know to be true about abusers and stalkers is that victims leave them all the time, it doesn’t mean the abuser leaves the victims,” Vermeire said. “There is a motivation of the abuser to follow their victim wherever they go. It’s scary, it’s risky and it is life threatening.
“If you have a victim of a stalker, who refuses to let them go, (this new act) will add an extra layer of safety that I honestly believe can be the difference between life and death.”
The bill adds several acts that modify provisions relating to other civil proceedings.
Along with the other acts, the bill includes modifications and provisions that: allows interlocutory appeals by parents, guardian ad litem or juvenile officers from any order changing or modifying the placement of a child; allows modification to current statutory provisions relating to child custody, visitation and grandparent visitation; and allows protection orders to be granted to restrain or enjoin an individual from committing or threatening to commit abuse against a pet. A protection order may include an order of possession of the pet where appropriate, as well as any funds needed to cover the medical costs resulting from abuse of the pet. Pet is defined in this act as a living creature maintained by a household member for companionship — not for commercial purposes.
The new acts will help the Crisis Center of Taney county better serve those in need.
The Crisis Center of Taney County serves about 1,500 people a year.
“We have an emergency shelter program, a transitional housing program, a court advocacy program, two different support groups each week and a large non-resident base for people who come to us for counseling and support,” Vermeire said. “We serve people from all over the country, all over the world technically.”
Vermeire said many survivors flee from their abusers into other states and even countries.
According to the NCADV, in 2019, domestic violence programs served 36,304 Missourians. However, over 26,000 requests for services went unmet due to lack of resources.
Vermeire said the mission of the Crisis Center and other similar organizations is to provide a safety net for victims. She said giving survivors the relief of feeling safe for as long as possible is going to be the greatest benefit of the bill.
“Hopefully victims can stop looking over their shoulders and find themselves in a community and environment where they are comfortable, can exhale and relax knowing they have a safety net in place,” Vermeire said. “Having this extra element is an amazing opportunity for the safety of victims.”
To read the entire bill visit senate.mo.gov.
To find out more about the Crisis Center of Taney County visit taneycrisiscenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.