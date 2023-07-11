Branson Tri-Lakes News
Tuesday, July 13, 2004
With heavy equipment in the background preparing the earth for a new lakefront development, scores of people sifted through ordinary looking rocks, looking for one that will carry their memories.
The city of Branson sold rocks on Saturday–560 of them, to be exact. The rocks were what was left of the stone bleachers at Mang Field where area residents played baseball and softball for most of the 20th century, and where spring training games brought some of baseball’s greatest players to Branson.
“When I was in high school and college, I played for the Sunday afternoon team, the Branson Merchants,” Ridgedale resident Gerald Curbow said as he looked over the rocks.
“I used to see spring training games, too. I just grew up on that field.”
The Mang Field bleachers were built in 1934 by the Work Progress Administration. They were demolished this year to make room for Branson Landing, a $300 million public-private retail development along Lake Taneycomo. The project will feature a town square, a boardwalk, a Bass Pro Shop, a Belk department store, several other shops and restaurants, a convention center and hotel.
Brenda Jalyean, of Branson, said she had come with her husband, Reggie, to pick out a large rock. She said Reggie and their children had played on the field and she hated to see it go away.
“I wanted to cry when it was gone,” Jalyean said.
Several people had different uses for the rocks. Curbow was going to set his in his yard. Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Ross Summers said he was picking out a small one for his desk. Jalyean said she would honor Mang Field with their rock.
“We’re going to put it in the middle of a flower bed with a plaque on it,” she said.
Lee Peterson, of Springfield and who grew up in Branson, made sure he got two rocks.
“I’m going to get one in memory of Ray Mang and one for John Earl Chase,” he said.
Chase was a longtime coach in Branson. Mang, the field’s namesake, was a Branson business owner who used to spend much of his own time keeping the field ready.
“He kept the field in immaculate shape,” Peterson said. “Teams were in awe that we had grass instead of just dirt.”
City employees were on hand with a back-hoe to help load larger rocks in truck beds, trunks and the backs of vans. Public Works Director Larry VanGilder was handing out forms for people to fill out and mail to the city. The forms gave buyers a chance to write down their memories of Mang Field. He said the city would archive those memories, but he did not know how else they might be used.
(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
