Pizza By the Slice celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting on June 23. They are located at 482 Branson Landing Blvd. Unit 103, next to Qdoba in the old Pie Five location.
Pizza By the Slice is open Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are closed on Sunday.
For a complete story about Pizza By the Slice check out a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
