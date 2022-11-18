College of the Ozarks Chancellor Jerry C. Davis has been given the Patriot Award by the National Guard and Reserve.
The award is given to individuals and businesses to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like citizen warriors before them, have answered the nation’s call to serve..
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, an agency of the Department of Defense, presented Davis the award on Friday, Nov. 11, prior to a performance of the college’s patriotic play, “A Flight to Faith.”
“Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s National Guard and Reserve units,” ESGR Missouri Chair Tom Krahenburl said.
College of the Ozarks has previously been awarded the prestigious Secretary of Defense “Freedom Award” and recently the “Extraordinary Employer Award” for continued support of employees that are members of the Guard and Reserve.
Following Davis’ Patriot Award recognition, students of the College of the Ozarks Theatre Department performed the play, “A Flight to Faith”, a story about P.O.W. survivor Colonel John Clark, who was held captive in the “Hanoi Hilton” for 2,176 days during the Vietnam War. Clark endured starvation, sickness and mental and physical torture at the hands of the enemy and was reported missing in action to his family, and presumed dead. “A Flight to Faith” chronicles Clark’s experiences, spiritual walk and the treatment of soldiers upon returning to United States soil.
