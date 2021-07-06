Ben Kinel, founder and administrator of the Veterans Memorial Garden since 2008, is retiring from his position with the garden.
A special Recognition and Retirement Ceremony for Kinel will take place at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Gardens located at 102 Crosby Street, W. Hwy 76 and Roark Valley Road in Branson, according to a press release from Veterans and Military Coalition of the Ozarks.
The ceremony started out as a way to salute Kinel, a former Marine, according to the release.
“It has snowballed into something wonderful, everyone wants to be a part of it,” VMCO President Dub White said in the release. “VMCO is proud to be a part of this meaningful event.”
According to the release, the following keynote speakers have been confirmed to be in attendance for this ceremony; Missouri Senator Mike Moon, MO State Senator, Representatives from the city of Branson, Co-founder of Silver Dollar City Jack Herschend, President of VMCO Dub White, Constituent Services for Congressman Billy Long Lisa Saylor and Compassus Hospice and volunteer Chaplain for VMCO Craig Buck, who will emcee emcee. Additional speakers have not been confirmed at this time.
“Everyone is invited to be a part of this event for someone very special in our community.” VP and Director of Veteran Services of VMCO Ed Wilson said in the release.
The Veterans Memorial Garden is dedicated to veterans of all branches of service. It was established and is maintained by citizens who enjoy gardening and appreciate the sacrifices that legions of Americans have made while serving in the Armed Forces around the world, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
In a previous interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News, Kinel said he started the garden as a way to honor all veterans and has continued his efforts to keep the garden going.
“I started the garden in 2008, but don’t give me too much credit,” Kinel said in the previous interview. “It is the people here today, doing the work that deserve the credit. It is our volunteers that keep it looking this way.”
Over the past few years, under the guidance of Kinel, the Veterans Memorial Gardens has become a welcoming spot for Branson. The once weeded hillside has grown into a beautiful landscaped terrace with a profusion of flowering trees, shrubs and plants of all kinds, according to the release.
In November 2016, a 12-soldier sculpture, titled Stay Low, was placed in the garden on loan from the city of Branson. Along with the statue The Honor Wall has been put into place to display metal plaques remembering loved ones who served in the military.
Jana Evans has been named the new administrator of the garden.
For more information go to www.vmco1.org or https://www.facebook.com/VMCO1.
