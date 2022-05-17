The Freedom Boat Club of Missouri held a grand opening and ribbon cutting to kick-off their 2022 boating season.
Freedom Boat Club of Missouri hosted the event on Thursday, May 5, at their newest club location at Indian Point Marina, 3443 Indian Point Road, Branson, according to a press release from Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Representatives from the TRLCC assisted with the ceremony while attendees enjoyed refreshments, boat rides, and giveaways.
The Freedom Boat Club was founded in 1989. It offers an affordable alternative to boat ownership and boosts itself as the perfect option for those that love spending time on the water, but don’t want to deal with cleaning or maintenance of boats. The club takes care of all the boat care for members so they can relax and enjoy creating memories on the water with their family and friends. The club has over 350 locations across the globe, including four clubs in Missouri.
For more information visit FreedomBoatClub.com.
