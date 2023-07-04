Branson West welcomed vintage planes last month as part of a National convention.
More than 40 vintage Navion aircraft landed at Branson West Jet Center for the American Navion Society’s National Convention, which took place in the Branson area Monday, June 12 through Sunday, June 18.
The ANS is a national organization which was founded in the fall of 1960 by S. Dan Brodie for Navion Aircraft enthusiasts. The Navion is a single-engine aircraft, originally developed on the rugged design lineage of the North American P51 Mustang fighter airplane. The aircraft was designed at the end of WWII by North American Aviation and later manufactured by Ryan. It was designed for the civilian market, but also appealed to the United States Army Air Forces.
Brodie founded the ANS in the hopes of bringing the owners of Navions together in an organization where the members could participate in social events and share maintenance and technical information, according to the ANS website.
The annual conference can be linked back to 1966 when Brodie proclaimed the second Saturday in June, “Navion Day” to be celebrated by running a National Proficiency Race at the Bakersfield, CA, fly-in and other chapter fly-ins across the country. The goal was to get 1,000 Navions in the air during the day. Each year the ANS choses a different location in the United States to hold its national conference.
Branson West Jet Center Manager Don Rogers was instrumental in the group’s decision to host its convention in the area.
After more than 40 Navion planes landed, the pilots and other Navion enthusiasts were invited to take a meal at the Branson West Airport. Branson West Mayor Nita Jane Ayres welcomed the group to the city.
“It was fun to be part of rolling out the welcome to the American Navion Society for their 2023 National Convention,” Ayres said. “We are grateful they chose the Branson West Airport as the host airport for their week visiting the Branson area.”
To learn more about the Branson West Airport visit bransonwestjetcenter.com.
For more information on the ANS visit ans.clubexpress.com.
