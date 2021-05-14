With blood donations continuing to be slow in the Ozarks and blood supplies dwindling, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is struggling to find donors to meet the demand.
“We have issued a critical appeal for all A and O blood types. This means there’s less than a one day supply on hand of blood to meet the needs of patients at 44 area hospitals. We just haven’t been able to catch up,” said Chris Pilgrim, media relations representative with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
According to Pilgrim, the increase in hospital usage is making blood supply even more challenging.
“We’re still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic reducing blood drives and the number of donations that we get,” said Pilgrim. “On the other hand of that, hospital usage is up at levels we haven’t seen in over five years. For instance, April of this year was the highest April that we’ve recorded, in terms of hospital transfusions, since 2015. We’ve had several months in a row like that and so we’re challenged on one end to provide more blood, but we’re challenged on the other end whenever we don’t have the proper amount of donors that we did pre-COVID.”
To help combat the need, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting a blood drive at Branson City Hall, located at 110 W. Maddox, to help combat the issue.
The blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. The bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot at Branson City Hall.
“We’re in need of donations. It’s been this way for awhile. The lack of donations and we’ve just been scrambling to meet the needs,” said Pilgrim. “We’ve done OK through the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to our donors, but we’re in a situation right now were if we were to have an emergency, such as the Joplin tornado from 10 years ago, I’m not sure we would be able to meet the needs of a mass injury/mass casualty event. We’ve got to have reserves on hand in order to ensure the health of the Ozarks. That’s what’s most important and that’s what we’re calling on our donors to do right now.”
Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow, however walk-ins are still welcome.
“We highly encourage appointments for the blood drives. You can do that on our website cbco.org. But walk-ins are welcome,” said Pilgrim. “We are requiring donors and our staff both to wear masks at all blood drives and donor centers.”
As always, Community Blood Centers of the Ozarks has neat incentives for their donors.
“We try to rotate t-shirts every two months and that becomes kind of a theme for that period of time,” said Pilgrim. “This month’s theme, we’re calling all of our donors ‘locally sourced life savers’, so we have a neat t-shirt design that designates you as a ‘locally sourced blood donor saving local lives’ and that’s what the organization and our donors are all about.”
To register call 417-227-5006 or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
