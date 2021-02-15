Area utility agencies are coming together this week to ask their members and customers to conserve energy usage however they can due to the ongoing extreme weather conditions.
White River Valley Electric Cooperative
On Saturday, Feb. 13, White River Valley Electric Cooperative issued a peak alert which is set to expire on Wednesday, Feb. 17. WRVEC members are asked to reduce the use of electricity during the peak hours of 6 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m., according to a press release.
In the release, WRVEC said due to extreme weather conditions and skyrocketing natural gas prices, electric providers across the Midwest are seeing an unprecedented demand on the power grid.
“Implementing efficiency measures and shifting electricity use outside of peak times helps to minimize the demand on the power grid and significantly lower the effect on a member’s bill,” said WRVEC CEO Chris Hamon in the release.
To help reduce the amount of electricity used during these extended arctic temperatures, WRVEC members are encouraged to:
- Turn and keep their thermostat down 2 or 3 degrees.
- Minimize the use of major appliances at the same time.
- Use space heaters sparingly.
- Seal around drafty doors and windows.
- Change furnace filters.
- Turn down thermostats on electric water heaters.
- Turn off lights and unplug small appliances not in use.
WRVEC members are encouraged to access the SmartHub application to monitor their energy usage. Visit whiteriver.org.
Liberty Utilities
As of noon today (Feb. 15) Liberty Utilities extended the hours of its peak advisory -- which initially went into effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 -- and is now asking customers to help conserve energy during all hours of the day through midnight Tuesday, Feb. 16, according to a press release.
“We are extending another request to our customers, asking for their help to reduce energy use during this period of extremely cold temperatures,” said Liberty Vice President of Electric Operations Tim Wilson. “This is an urgent situation that is impacting us and many other utilities across our region. By working together to reduce energy use, we are also working to keep power safe and reliable for customers, which is our top priority. We thank those who have made efforts to conserve energy in their homes and businesses thus far. We are closely monitoring this situation and will continue to provide updates to our customers throughout this event.”
In the press release, Liberty suggests the following methods to help conserve energy during this time:
- Set thermostats to 65 degrees or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
- Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers and televisions during periods or non-use.
- Turn off nonessential lights.
- Postpone all nonessential energy use.
Visit libertyutilities.com.
Summit Natural Gas
Also due to the extreme weather conditions and upstream supply constraints, Summit Natural Gas is joining the other area utility companies across the Midwest and asking customers to conserve their energy usage.
“We are currently experiencing an unprecedented weather event that is impacting gas and electric customers across the Midwest,” said Summit Senior Manager of Business Development Phil Marcum in a release. “Our team has been working around the clock over the weekend to meet customer demand, but due to upstream supply constraints beyond our control, we have begun limiting gas to some interruptible industrial customers. In addition, we are asking our customers and community members to work together by conserving their energy usage for the next few days, if they are safely able to do so.”
To help conserve energy, Summit has issued the following recommendations for customers:
- Keep your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal, as long as there are not health risks, and 58 degrees if you are away from home for more than a few hours.
- Avoid turning your thermostat up too high, too fast.
- Clear space around your registers so warm air can flow freely.
- Close dampers on unused fireplaces and keep garage doors closed to prevent warm air from escaping.
- Insulate around windows and doors to prevent air leaks and keep warm air inside.
- Soak up the sun by opening curtains on your south-facing windows during the day and let the sunlight heat your home. Then close them at night to reduce the incoming cold from any drafty windows.
“During these unusual circumstances, now is the time for us all to work together and do our part,” Marcum said in the release. “Every little bit helps. We will continue to exhaust all possible options to maintain supply and restore service to the few customers who have been curtailed.”
Visit summitnaturalgas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.