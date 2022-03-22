The Branson Christmas Coalition presented their 2021 Leadership Award on Monday, March 14, to Chick-fil-A Branson Owner and Operator Kevin Hutcheson.
In 2021, the Christmas spirit was brightly shining from every corner of Branson’s Chick-fil-A, as the restaurant was adorned with 16,000 feet of Christmas lights, totaling 34,000 LED Bulbs, and a 24 foot Christmas tree atop the roof.
“This award has been presented annually since 2016,” Branson Christmas Coalition Executive Director Ann McDowell said. “Each year we recognize an organization that shows genuine leadership in the enhancement, improvement, and growth of Christmas in Branson. Kevin and his team demonstrated a commitment to Christmas, inspired many to do more with their displays and lighting, all while delighting his guests and everyone who drove by Chick-fil-A Branson, all season long.”
Hutcheson, who was presented with the award by McDowell, Mike Pitman and during a special ceremony on the patio of the restaurant, said the reaction to their Christmas light display was amazing.
“It was neat. Just seeing people stop in the parking lot and take pictures,” Hutcheson said. “The first couple of weeks, I got hundreds of text messages of ‘What are you doing!’ It was fun and we we’re getting those messages before the centerpiece, showstopper, where the logo’s had the sunburst around them and we had extra fabrication that was required. I said, ‘Just wait like two more weeks and you’re really going to be blown away.’ It’s just neat to see all that.”
Hutcheson shared he also gives a tremendous amount of credit to the Branson Christmas Coalition for helping him put all of this together.
“It was great to work with all of these guys. It was such a joy to be able to have somebody help us through the process, because it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, but just from time and just overall design, when we were able to have those elements in place it makes the rest of it pretty easy,” Hutcheson said. “It’s just neat to see that we’ve got such talent in town that can come and put all of that stuff together and great relationships with the Branson Christmas Coalition that has put us in touch with the people we needed to be in touch with to make it happen.”
Even though 2021 was the first time Chick-fil-A went all out for their Christmas designs, Hutcheson said this was something he has been wanting to do for a long time now.
“I know there’s some Chick-fil-A’s around the country that have done a really great job of lighting up their properties and I always had the desire to want to be able to do that. At the same time I know they put a tremendous amount of time into preparing their building every year. I just didn’t have that kind of time,” Hutcheson said. “Being able to sit down with Peter Herschend and he threw some vision out. I said, ‘Great, I need a friend that’s got a designer and maybe some fabrication people and some background knowledge that they may be able to share with me to help us get to this level.’ It’s just something I’ve wanted to do since we moved here.”
While Branson’s Christmas season is still months away, Hutcheson shared they’re already devising plans on how to expand the display for this year, including creating a tunnel of lights by using their drive-thru overheads.
“We’ll add a little bit more on the building. Not a tremendous amount of change on the building, just filling in some spots that we felt would be a little bit better if they were lit up a little bit more,” Hutcheson said. “Then the tunnel of lights we’re working through the concept of that and how we’ll be able to create that Silver Dollar City selfie moment without having people stop and get out of their cars in the middle of the drive-thru.”
The Branson Christmas Coalition Award was presented to the city of Branson in 2016, White River Valley Electric Cooperative in 2017, Cox Medical Center Branson in 2018, Silver Dollar City in 2019 and the Track Family Fun Parks in 2020.
“We are grateful to Kevin and Chick-fil-A Branson for providing this amazing example of what is possible with professional lighting design and installation,” McDowell said. “Our hope now is to apply what we’ve learned and identify more partners in this effort to light up Branson like never before. Christmas trees were a great start that will continue, but the chance to impact visitors with spectacular lighting adds a new dimension to Ozark Mountain Christmas that will further establish our destination as the place to visit in November and December each year.”
Chick-fil-A is located at 607 West Main Street in Branson. Visit chick-fil-a.com.
Any area business, property owners or organizations interested in implementing a large-scale lighting package at their location in 2022 are encouraged to contact the Branson Christmas Coalition. For additional information visit bransonchristmas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.