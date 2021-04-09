Branson City Hall is opening back up for in-person meetings.
According to a press release from the city of Branson, on April 13, Branson Board of Aldermen meetings will move back to meeting in-person in the council chambers at city hall.
On top of this announcement, the April 13 meeting will also include the reading of an ordinance designed to repeal the previous passed ordinance that is set to do away with Branson’s face covering ordinance on May 24.
This new ordinance would repeal the previously passed ordinance in its entirety and remove the face covering ordinance immediately upon passage.
The newly elected city officials will also be sworn in at the start of the meeting at 6 p.m.
According to the release, face coverings are required in Branson City Hall for everyone who wishes to attend a meeting or speak in person, without exception.
To sign up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, a kiosk is located outside the council chambers for speaker information to be provided before the start of the meeting. No sign-up is required to speak during a specific agenda item discussion.
City hall will continue to live stream all Board of Aldermen meetings for those who are not able to attend at www.bransonmo.gov/livestream.
Branson Board of Aldermen meetings are held every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
To view the full agenda in its entirety visit the city’s website; click on the ‘Government’ tab; click on ‘Agenda and Minutes’ and choose the April 13 meeting option.
Visit bransonmo.gov for more information.
