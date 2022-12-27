Forsyth Fire and Rescue is teaming with the American Red Cross to provide and install new fire alarms to update 33 year old condominium buildings.
According to Forsyth Fire Chief Nathan Bower the department has already begun installation of the new smoke detectors at Taneycomo Terrace properties.
“We have installed 66 detectors in two days, that’s 4 Buildings completed out of 10 Buildings for this project,” Bower told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We will be continuing to schedule appointments until the project is completed, with a goal of the next few months
weather and Holidays permitting.”
Bower said this installation is part of the Fire and Rescue’s community outreach program.
“Fire Department Community outreach and preventing fires is the backbone of the Forsyth fire department. The area has been a concern for fire safety due to the occupant hazards, their age and egress from the buildings,” Bower said. “The timing for this project really started with having a conversation with the concerned property owners and the maintenance personnel of the condos and realizing the need for replacement smoke alarms through-out all the condos.”
The Sunken Forest Condos consist of 10 Buildings, that are 3 to 4 story each and each having 15 condo units in each building. The buildings were built in the 1989s making them 33 years old, making any installed smoke alarms, when they were built, past its life span.
“Realizing the need for the smoke alarms and the current funds from the Forsyth Fire Department were unable to provide for the undertaking of this large project,” Bower said. “We were able to coordinate with the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri and they are providing us with smoke alarms for the project through grants.”
Bower said the new smoke alarms are being installed by Forsyth Fire Department personnel, volunteers and maintenance workers on property.
“The American Red Cross of Southern Missouri and Forsyth Fire Department with coordination with maintenance personnel from the Taneycomo Terrace Property will be installing free smoke alarms and providing home safety tips at the condos. The smoke alarms that are being installed are a 10-year life smoke alarm (sealed battery) unit. They are easily installed on the ceiling or wall using 2 mounting screws,” Bower said. “The smoke alarms are an Ionization sensing alarm that detects invisible fire particles (associated with flaming fires). The project goal is to have all the installation done in a couple of months, we are using Fire Department personnel and volunteers to assist with the installation.”
Having working and updated smoke alarms are an important piece of every household, according to Bower.
“The importance of having working smoke alarms is the key part of a home fire escape plan. When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms give you early warning so you can get outside quickly,” Bower said. “The National Fire Protection Association recommends that one smoke alarm should be installed in every bedroom, outside the sleeping area and every level of the home & Including basements. Smoke alarms are recommended to be replaced every 10 years, as they get older, they become less dependable and can cause faulty alarms or not respond properly if there is a fire.”
Bower said during winter months there is an increased chance of fire and he encourages residents to take extra precautions to help keep homes safe.
“The importance of not only having working smoke alarms and having emergency escape plan is an all- season recommendation. During the winter we see an increase of fire from heating sources, such as fire places and overloaded circuits using extra heating appliances,” Bower said. “We encourage you to have your fireplace checked yearly and cleaned as needed, as the more you use it the more you need to clean it. Improper maintenance of fireplaces can cause a flu fire that can extend past the flu and into the structure itself. The use of heating appliances and overloaded electrical circuits can be caused by using an extension cord or outlet that was not designed for the power that it needs, causing it to heat up and shorting, which can cause a fire. Always follow the manufactured recommendation, plug the appliance directly to the outlet and have all combustible or flammable materials away from heating sources.”
The fire departments in the area may be able to assist if someone needs a new smoke alarm.
“Early notification of the occupants and Fire Department notification is key to saving lives during a fire,” Bower said. “If you’re in need of a smoke alarm, please contact your local Fire Department and see if they have a smoke alarm program that they can assist with.”
For more information on smoke alarm programs in Forsyth contact the Forsyth Fire and Rescue at 417-546-3074.
