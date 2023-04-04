The Forsyth Fire and Rescue Department received two grants to help purchase equipment for both fire and rescue and EMS.
On Monday, March 20, the Board of Aldermen approved Fire Chief Bower to accept and to sign for two grants from the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 (Missouri State Fiscal Recovery Funds).
Chief Bower told Branson Tri-Lakes News the grant application was submitted in December of 2022 and the aldermen needed to approve the grant as both had a match requirement.
“We applied for two grants: the Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant Program and the Fire Protection Grant Program. The Forsyth Fire Department received (both) grant awards,” Bower said. “Both grants are awarded and managed from the Missouri Department of Public Safety & Office of Homeland Security Division of Grants. The grant application was submitted back in December of 2022 and has been under review by their office. There was approval requested and granted from the Forsyth City Council, as there is a 50% match requirement and each grant has a $20,000 funding cap.”
The Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant Program award was for $20,842.66 with the city’s cost share of $10,421.33. The Fire Protection Grant Program award was for $39,329.14 with a city cost share of $19,664.57. The department will receive a total grant award funding of $60,171.80. The total share cost, $30,085.90, for the city of Forsyth will be utilized from the department’s budget and the Forsyth Fire Tax funding.
Bower said to apply for the grant the department had to meet requirements.
“The submitted project must meet certain requirements within the scope of the grant,” Bower said. “The funding must be supported to meet those requirements as well as the department’s needs. Application consisted of information about the fire department such as responses data, capabilities, and financial Information.”
The Emergency Medical Service grant scope of work is to purchase and replace current EMS response Bags for Fire Department personal and Fire Department Apparatus.
“The last few years, especially through the pandemic, have put a strain on the use of equipment by our response personnel,” Bower said. “The Fire Departments do not currently bill for first responders to respond to EMS calls, so current funding we utilize for Fire Department operations must be budgeted or reallocated to assist with EMS response. The EMS response bags have basic EMS needs to care for bleeding control, air way, and cardiac care for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Our trained First Responders respond as a team approach with the Taney County Ambulance District to urgent and life saving 911 calls. We can provide some initial EMS care until additional help can arrive, and our first responders should have the equipment to be able to provide that care.”
The Fire Protection Grant Program scope of work was allocated for several projects.
“One project was for mobile radio communication replacements which will replace three mobile radios to meet current new interoperable standards.” Bower said. “These radios are replacement of Fire Department apparatus at Forsyth Station 1 and 2. The second project was for replacement of some gas equipment that is utilized during structure fire response and rescue operations. We will be replacing chainsaws that have been in operations for over 20 years!”
The third project the grant will cover will allow the department to purchase equipment it currently does not have.
“The third project, we will be adding some basic stabilization strut equipment for use during auto extrication and or building stabilization,” Bower said. “We currently do not have this equipment.”
Bower said grants help the department to purchase items needed while being financially responsible.
“As with most grants there always will be some attachment or requirements and restrictions that explains how the grant funding can be spent. So, for most projects we must justify the need and be able to provide the requirements to meet the grant guidance. That being said, although there is a matching funding requirement, it will assist us to better utilize the funding we currently have,” Bower said. “Without it we would have spent more city funds to complete the project. They allow us to better (serve our) financial responsibility to our community by stretching the current funding.”
Bower said now they have accepted and signed for the grant they now just wait for the Mo DPS to release the grant training and administration workshop.
“We are currently waiting for the Mo DPS to release the workshop with an April time frame for release,” Bower said. “The funding and projects must be spent and completed by June 30, 2026.”
For more information contact Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
