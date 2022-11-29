Stone County third graders now have words at their fingertips after a gift from the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake.
The Rotary Club continued their annual tradition of providing personal dictionaries, which began in 2011, to all third graders in Stone County schools.There were approximately 225 dictionaries given to third graders attending schools in Reeds Spring, Blue Eye, Galena, and Crane.
“The dictionary distribution is an annual service project for our club,” Rotarian Ben Fisher said. “If anyone ever wonders if kids still enjoy looking through books, this event is proof that they do. The students always get so excited to receive these dictionaries.”
The Rotary Club raised the money for the dictionaries by hosting a 5k walk/run in October at the Port of Kimberling.
For more information ‘Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.