Area residents will have the chance to speak to elected state officials on Monday, July 26, at 6 p.m., at the God and Country Theatre in Branson.
State Rep. Brian Seitz and State Sen. Mike Moon will be holding the town hall to discuss Critical Race Theory in Missouri schools, COVID-19 vaccination mandates, vaccination passports, and other issues that impact area citizens.
“I look forward to meeting with the wonderful people of the 29th Senatorial District to discuss several different issues affecting our state – Critical Race Theory and COVID vaccine mandates and passports are only a few of the topics to be touched on,” Moon said in a press release. “This is an important time in the history of our state, and now more than ever, we need citizens to be active in the legislative process. Ultimately, an informed electorate is the strongest safeguard of our freedom.”
The meeting will be different from many town hall gatherings in that it will also include performances from Bobby Allynn and Talia Tinoco, the Branson High School Chamber Choir, Jerry Presley, and a Neil Diamond tribute band.
Anyone who would like more information about the meeting is asked to call Moon’s office at 573-751-1480.
The God and Country Theatre is located at 1840 76 Country Boulevard.
