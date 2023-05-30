The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is teaming up with the Springfield Cardinals for their ‘Bleed Red’ blood drives.
Baseball fans are being asked to step up to the plate to help by giving blood for local patients and score Springfield Cardinals game tickets. The CBCO will be hosting three blood drives across Stone and Taney counties in the next week, where successful donors will receive a three quarters sleeve Springfield Cardinals t-shirt and two free tickets to an upcoming Springfield Cardinals game, while supplies last.
On Thursday, June 1, the CBCO will be in Galena at the Stone County Courthouse Courthouse Annex, located at 108 E. 4th Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Monday, June 5, the CBCO will be in Forsyth at the First Baptist Church in Forsyth Fellowship Hall, located at 10000 State Highway 76, from 1 to 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, June 6, the CBCO will be in Kimberling City at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge Community Room, located at 37 Beach Boulevard, from noon to 6 p.m.
Springfield Cardinals Vice President and General Manager Dan Reuter said the Cardinals are proud to help support the CBCO.
“Our 19-year partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has played a vital role in saving lives of Southwest Missouri patients,” Reiter said. “We are proud to partner with CBCO again this year, for a month-long Bleed Red Blood Drive to make a difference in the community,”
The CBCO provides all the blood for patients at Cox Medical Center Branson, Mercy Hospital Springfield, Mercy Hospital Aurora, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/baseball/ or by calling 417-227-5006.
For more information visit www.cbco.org.
