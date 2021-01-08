Firefighters with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District received a special Christmas gift in 2020, as they were not called to a single structure fire for the entire month of December.
Since 2019, SSCFPD has participated in the Red Wreath Campaign. For the campaign the district displays a large green wreath adorned with 50 bright red Christmas lights outside of the SSCFPD Headquarters in Branson West from Dec. 1 to 31.
Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen said the hope for the wreath is that it will help remind area residents to practice good fire safety during the Christmas season.
“We started the red wreath campaign in 2019 for awareness of structure fires that we run on, especially during the holiday season. Typically we have more incidents due to heating and electrical. 2019 was our first year doing that and we had a high volume of fires in 2019. It seemed like almost daily we were changing out the bulbs. I think even one day twice,” said Nielsen. “We had quite a few in 2019, residential fires. Even displacing families.”
In 2019 for every structure fire that would occur, the district would remove one of the red bulbs from the wreath and replace it with a white one. However, in 2020 Nielsen said not once did they have to change a single bulb in their wreath from red to white.
“Surprisingly in 2020 we did not have a single residential structure fire or any structure fire for that matter within our district. We’re hoping that maybe that awareness helped out, but I think along with the more mild weather that we had,” Nielsen said. “It hadn’t been as cold, so we probably haven’t had as many fires because of that. Of course every fire has a different cause and origin, but it’s typically from heating and electrical issues during the winter months.”
Nielsen added that to not have to change a single bulb during the entire Christmas season meant a great deal to the district, and he hopes it means something to the community as well.
“Our district office being on a busy highway, people are driving by constantly. They see our trucks out there, and you can see the wreath,” said Nielsen. “For this year, I don’t know how many people it actually impacted, but for us to not have to change out a single bulb was a pretty significant achievement for us. So we’re proud of that.”
Though the holidays are over, Nielsen said the district is still promoting awareness of the fire potential that comes during the winter season.
“Even though we don’t have the red wreath up now that the holidays are over, we’re still in the winter months. People are going to start using heaters, space heaters and fireplaces,” said Nielsen. “We’re still keeping the awareness out there for potential fire hazards that are a lot higher in the winter months due to people trying to keep warm. “
Nielsen said there are several things people can do to help prevent a fire in their home this winter.
“It’s always best to keep in mind fireplaces and not leaving things unattended, or a real common one is clothes onto a space heater. If someone is using a space heater, keep it a safe distance away from anything that could ignite,” Nielsen said. “It’s kind of late in the season, but fires can occur in a flue and some people have flue fires and don’t even know it. It’s not until it breaches the flue that causes a structure fire, so it’s always best to have an annual inspection by a certified company to inspect your flue and have it cleaned.”
To stay up to date on everything happening with the district be sure to visit their page The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District on Facebook or visit sscfpd.org.
