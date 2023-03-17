C of O to exhibit “A Timeless Hue: The Willis Glassware Collection”

College of the Ozarks will soon feature a new display called “A Timeless Hue: The Willis Glassware Collection” in the Ralph Foster Museum.
The exhibit will open to the public beginning Wednesday, March 22, and will last through the fall term. The collection will be available for viewing Tuesday through Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
According to a press release, the exhibit title, “A Timeless Hue: The Willis Glassware Collection,” details black as a tint timeless to artists. They have produced works in this hue for centuries. It is often debated as to whether black is a shade or a color based on light or an absence thereof. Exploring this collection, viewers will discover the differences between three styles of black glassware: depression glass, black amethyst glass, and rare black glass.
“I find that the black glassware is intriguing,” said Ralph Foster Museum Director Annette Sain. “Whether it is depression glass, black amethyst, or rare black glass, each piece is a discovery.”
Director of Retail Operations Kiley Hutcheson said the Willis family donated their collection, which they’ve been acquiring for more than 30 years.
“We are proud to honor them by showcasing the pieces which we have obtained,” Hutcheson said.
The Ralph Foster Museum is located on College of the Ozarks campus and is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and group rates, $5 for veterans, and free to high school and under.
For more information about the Ralph Foster Museum, visit www.cofo.edu or contact the museum directly at (417) 690-3407.
