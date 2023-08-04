The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the grapest creative minds to enter the 2023 Grape & Fall Festival T-Shirt Design Contest.
Each year, a winner is selected to have their original design used on the Grape & Fall Festival’s official t-shirt. The contest winner will receive a t-shirt with their design, as well as $100.
Once they have all the wrinkles in their design ironed out, participants can email it to info@hollisterchamber.net, or drop it off at the chamber office, located at 2527 S. Business 65 in Hollister. Submissions must include the artist’s name, phone number and mailing address. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Aug. 31.
For more information, contact the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce at the email address provided above, or call (417) 334-3050.
