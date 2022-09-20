DSC_0120.jpg

2022 State of the Ozarks Festival

 Chris Carlson

The State of the Ozarks Fest was once again a big hit on historic Downing Street in Hollister, Saturday, Sept. 17. 

With crystal clear skies and warm temperatures, vendors, food trucks and artisans of all kinds gathered to participate in the festival which as usual, attracted large crowds to the event. 

DSC_0015.jpg

DSC_0044.jpg

DSC_0025.jpg

DSC_0024.jpg

DSC_0027.jpg

DSC_0047.jpg

DSC_0050.jpg

Brother Troy performs at State of the Ozarks Fest.
DSC_0107.jpg

DSC_0001.jpg

DSC_0108.jpg

DSC_0109.jpg

DSC_0123.jpg

DSC_0114.jpg

Luke Acker performs at the State of the Ozarks Fest.
DSC_0131.jpg

Artist Christine Riutzel works on a new piece of art at the State of the Ozarks Festival.

