On Friday, July 1, Kimberling City lit up the sky over Table Rock Lake with their 35th Annual Fireburst display. Fireburst is an event sponsored by the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce and is solely funded by community and business donations.
The fireworks display began at dusk, near the Kimberling City bridge, with the best viewing being near the Kimberling City bridge on land or by boat.
Before the fireworks began the community came together for a couple fundraising events. First, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. the community was invited to the ‘Pack the Pantry Parking Lot Party’ at the Maureen Darby State Farm Agency parking lot. This event collected non-perishables for the new People’s Pantry, located at Ignite Church in Reeds Spring.
The Kimberling City Senior Center also hosted a ‘Fireburst Picnic’ event, to benefit the center and its ongoing mission. The event began at 4;30 p.m. and offered residents a great place to view the fireworks display at dusk. Meals were available for purchase with the proceeds going to the center. They had several fun family activities and watched the movie Independence Day.
Look for photos from other area fireworks displays in Saturday’s edition.
