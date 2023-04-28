Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt presented the department’s 2022 Annual Report to the Board of Alderman during a study session on Tuesday, April 25.
The 42 page report outlined the changes in the department over the year, crime statistics for the city, and outlined the priorities the chief has for the department in 2023. Schmitt’s presentation to the alderman began with a focus on the changes within the department.
“We’ve had a bit of a change in our culture,” Schmitt told the aldermen. “We gave our employees not only a voice, we gave them their identities back. We gave them a way to speak for themselves, to tell us how best to do their job, and for them to tell us how best to fit into the community.”
Schmitt said he wanted to find out from his officers on the ground what worked best for Branson’s culture in terms of community oriented policing.
“The worst thing we can do is force a culture from another part of the country on Branson,” Schmitt said. “The boots on the ground are the best people to tell us the best ways to work with the citizens of Branson.”
Mayor Larry Milton interrupted the chief’s presentation to praise him for his leadership of the department.
“I’ve had many officers come up to me and share your leadership and your professionalism, they are highly complimentary of what you have done with that department,” Milton said.
Schmitt told the aldermen procedural justice and 21st century policing is still the basis for which the department is working as best practices. The policy has six “pillars”: trust & legitimacy; policy & oversight; technology & social media; community policing & crime reduction; training & education; and officer safety & wellness. They also have the four “points of procedural justice”: voice, transparency, fairness, and impartiality.
He said those tenets allow his department to work with the community to maintain a positive level of policing.
“The reason we maintain the control that we do is the voluntary cooperation we get from the community,” Schmitt said. “They understand, yes, there are law violations they will eventually be sanctioned with, but they know they are going to be treated fairly, and that the officers are there for a good reason. It’s not an ‘us vs. them’ attitude. When we enjoy that legitimacy in the community, that’s where we enjoy community support you see so often in Branson, and that’s why we don’t have the same problems as other places.”
Schmitt said he is working to give officers three things to work on during their time on patrol, divided into thirds: handling calls for service, proactive policing, and community interaction.
“I fully believe we can get there with our staffing,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said the department will continue to work with a focus on repeat offenders, with a goal of making it “uncomfortable for them to be a criminal in the city.” Officers will also focus on reducing crime involving drug offenders, domestic violence, and panhandling. They will work with victims who are reluctant to come forward by providing them with resources to help them process the trauma experienced as a victim of crime.
In his list of 2022 highlights for the department, Schmitt mentioned a wide variety of accomplishments:
K9 Officer Brendan Gamble becoming a certified K9 instructor, meaning the department will no longer need to send out their K9s for training and certification, and the department can also assist other area departments in that area;
Obtained grant funding to modify vehicle barriers for events like parades;
Launched a lateral entry program for experienced officers to join the department;
Acquisition of the White House Theater complex for a new public safety center;
The appointment of the first female officer to the department SWAT team;
K9 Flex joining the department after the retirement of K9 Tygo;
Schmitt’s graduating from the FBI National Academy;
Lt. Mike Hoag completing the School of Police Staff & Command at Northwestern.
The chief laid out his short, mid, and long term goals for the department.
The short term would contain achieving full staffing for the department by the end of 2023 and switching to 10 hour shifts with a training emphasis. Mid term, which he defined as within the next three years, are a new CAD/RMS system which would increase speed for officer use and improved crime analytics, and the completion of the new police station in the former White House theater location. The long term goals include a redistricting of police sectors to increase response times, and the creation of additional forensic lab capabilities for the department due to the length of time it takes to get items back from the state lab.
In the 2022 report, the department reports a total of 34,062 calls for service for first responders during the year, an almost 6% decrease from 2021’s 36,170 calls. Despite the decrease, the number of service calls was higher than nine of the previous 10 years. The top months for 911 calls were July (1,963), June (1,785), and December (1,559). The only two months with less than 1,000 calls to 911 were January (961) and February (850.)
The top amount of calls for service in the city fell into the department’s “East Sector,” which consists of the downtown area and Branson Landing. However, that sector’s 6,619 calls were barely above the “West Sector” total of 6,426. The west sector contains much of the 76 Strip theater district. The total number of police response calls for service in 2022 was 20,428.
The department also reported 358 online crime reports in 2022; they anticipate adding a police service assistant in 2023 to help with online reports and case follow-up.
The department reported an increase in overall “Group A” offenses during the year as determined by the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) which accounts for all reported incidents regardless of investigation outcome.
All three major categories showed increases over the previous year: Crimes Against Persons (murder, rape, assault) rose from 358 to 435; Crimes Against Property (robbery, bribery, burglary) jumped from 960 to 1,114; and Crimes Against Society (gambling, prostitution, drug violations) rose from 191 to 233.
The department reported significant increases in simple assault, shoplifting, motor vehicle theft, and weapons violations. Significant decreases took place in the areas of theft from motor vehicles and theft of vehicle parts like catalytic converters. The department attributed the last decrease to an increase in investigations focusing on crimes like catalytic converter theft.
Major violent crimes were down two violations when compared to 2021, however when you remove the two homicide cases that year (the murder of two people outside Famous Dave’s) the total overall violent crimes held steady at 51 incidents. Rape was even at 10 cases; robbery up 1 to 7 cases; aggravated assault down 1 to 34.
The number of arrests in 2022 compared to the previous year were down over 11% from 706 to 626, while book & release incidents fell from 57 to 41. The department had a rise in citations, giving 248 in 2022 compared to 214 the previous year.
The Taney County Prosecutor was sent 503 cases in 2022, a slight increase from 488 in 2021; the Branson City Prosecutor saw a significant 43% increase from 916 cases to 1,310 cases. The department’s investigations unit handled 324 cases during the year for further review.
The department’s K9 units reported a total of 107 arrests during the year along with the seizure of over 752 grams of illegal drugs.
The final annual report is available on the Branson Police Department pages at bransonmo.gov.
