A local nonprofit has devoted their volunteer efforts to help make a difference in the lives of the Stone County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
According to their Facebook page, Stone County Citizens in Action is a group started by the first graduating class of the Stone County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy in 2014. After completing the 24 hour coursework, the graduates were motivated to continue working with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office as volunteer citizens to continue to make a difference in Stone County.
“(We are) a nonprofit organization. Our role is to support the sheriff’s office here in Stone County,” said Stone County CIA Treasurer Dick Behring during the 2021 Sheriff’s Citizen Academy graduation on May 10. “We were spawned out of the first graduating class of the Stone County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy.”
According to CIA Board Member Jerry Jenkins, who spoke at the 2021 Graduation, the organization started as a way for the graduates to continue to lend a helping hand to the deputies and their families.
“I had the privilege of being in the very first class of the academy back in 2014,” said Jenkins. “It has been quite an experience because of the involvement that we have. We have the opportunity to share with the deputies and their families. We get to get acquainted with them. We become a part of the sheriff’s organization in our own way. We don’t carry guns and arrest people or things like that, but we do have the opportunity to help support the officers.”
“We all went through the citizens academy. We all graduated from it, and we formed this group as a result of that. Our sole purpose is to support the Stone County Sheriff’s Office,” said Behring. “We do that by going to fundraisers, by raising money and soliciting donations, and we have raffles. We do anything we can to make money that we are then able to use to donate back to the sheriff’s office with a number of different things.”
According to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, the sheriff’s office has called on the CIA to come to the aid of their deputies during times where the deputies have had to be on the scene of an incident for long hours to bring food and drink.
“I have certain members of the CIA, who have been members since the first and second class that I have on speed dial. If we are on a major scene, I can call them and say, ‘I need this, this and this’ and tell them where we are at and it is done,” said Rader. “They will text or call before they show up but they will (be there). We have had manhunts that lasted for weeks. That stand off down there (in Kimberling), we were down there for over 12 hours. You talk about making some deputies happy, when they are hungry and thirsty and when food shows up it lights them all up.”
During the Kimberling City hostage stand-off on March 12, the CIA brought deputies food and drink.
“We also buy food and water and take it to the deputies if there is a situation where they are in a situation for a long period of time,” said Behring. “The most recent time was when they were down in Kimberling City at the scene of the hostage situation. We purchased some food and some water and made sure the deputies were fed and (hydrated) down there.”
For more information on the Kimberling City standoff see ‘Suspect killed following hostage situation in Kimberling City’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
The organization also helps the department get items needed to help aid the deputies in their jobs, according to Behring.
“We provide support to our law enforcement in various ways. A couple years ago we helped buy vests for the deputies,” said Behring. “We do fundraisers to help support the sheriff’s office as much as we can to show our appreciation for what they do.”
According to Jenkins, the CIA not only helps out when officers are on duty, they help deputies with expenses for personal hardships.
“The thing I think that is really nice is if there is a need within the sheriff’s department, that Doug feels like is very important to try to address, he will contact Citizens in Action,” said Jenkins. “We have a group of people that make up a board, that he can contact and share what the need is. Then the board will devise a way to see what we can do to assist them. There are a lot of unexpected things that happen over the course of each year. Whether it is damage from a tornado, maybe there is a need that they have that is a medical issue, or a fire.”
According to Rader, the organization has come to the aid of several deputies over the years for personal emergencies and hardships.
“I had a deputy whose propane tank, which heats their house, was empty and the family couldn’t afford to fill it. I made one call to the CIA and got it lined up, and (they) got his propane tank filled up. I had another deputy whose vehicle broke down and he couldn’t afford to fix it. It was their only vehicle, so we made a call and got it taken care of,” said Rader. “We had a deputy whose house burned down at 2 in the morning and by 10 a.m., he had a gift card from the CIA to get what supplies they needed to get their essentials. We have had staff who needed help with travel expenses for medical reasons, and the CIA helped.
“The benevolent fund for hardships is a huge help and most sheriff’s departments don’t have that kind of stuff. The support that the CIA gives the sheriff’s department, I am deeply humbled. It is amazing what they do. I know when me, Melissa and Tim started planning this back in 2013, we never dreamed where we would be today with this program and its graduates. It is phenomenal and I can’t express my gratitude enough.”
The organization currently has 36 members, all of which have graduated from the citizens academy, according to Behring.
“We meet once a month, except in July. So there are 11 meetings a year but we do a bunch of fundraisers,” said Behring. “One of the reasons a graduate may not join (the CIA) could be time, there is time that goes into the activities, such as manning a booth, or working on the Christmas party, and serving food at events. All members volunteer their time. So it could be that graduates find that they don’t have time or that they don’t enjoy doing those kinds of things. It is really (members) time commitment that is the important thing. If graduates can give the time, they are certainly welcome to join.”
According to Jenkins, being a member of the CIA is very rewarding.
“Most of what we do is not in emergencies, we typically discuss who is able to help at an event or the next fundraiser. So all members can participate,” said Jenkins. “There is always a need and that is one of the things we do. After going through the academy classes you can appreciate more what these officers struggle with every day. I am privileged to be able to come alongside the Sheriff and his department to help provide anything we can to assist them. It is amazing how well the community supports the CIA, whether it is helping to raise money, helping with the Christmas program or whether it is providing a meal. It is just a great organization to be a part of.”
For more information on the Stone County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy stonecountymosheriff.com.
For more information on the Stone County CIA visit their Facebook page ‘Stone County Citizens in Action.’
