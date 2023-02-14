The Public Water Supply District 3 of Taney County was recently nominated for the Drinking Water System of the Year Award.
Each year, the Missouri Rural Water Association nominates at least three finalists for the award. Nominees are chosen by the association’s staff after reviewing submissions from both within the MRWA and from water utilities. Finalists are then visited by MRWA staff members and evaluated using a 100-point questionnaire. The honor alternates between two classes of water systems, with municipalities judged one year and water districts the following year.
Criteria includes overall operations, financial responsibility, managerial effectiveness, regulatory compliance, and participation within the industry. The final award recipient will be announced at the MRWA Annual Technical Conference and Trade Show in spring.
MRWA Executive Director Howard Baker said being nominated for the award demonstrates excellence.
“It’s an honor to be nominated,” Baker said. “Nomination means that the system has already demonstrated excellence in its operations. The award will be given to the one system that has that extra edge over the others.”
The MRWA is a non-profit organization providing on-site technical assistance, training, and regulatory and legislative representation for rural public drinking water systems. For more information about the Missouri Rural Water Association visit www.moruralwater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.